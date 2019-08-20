Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
James Julian Sr.


1934 - 2019
James Julian Sr. Obituary
James Julian Sr.
James Haskell Julian Sr., 85, of Dyer passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 17, 1934, in Dyer to the late Jesse James and Alice Faye Julian. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Alma Middle School.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Julian; daughter, Bridgett Julian; and son, Carl Morris.
He is survived by seven daughters, Peggy Lackey of Lowell, Carol Rypeznski of Portland, Ore., Myrna Burns of Dyer, Judy Parks of Kibler, Vickie Standridge of Van Buren, Myra Hillian of Dyer and Patricia Rosson of Dyer; a son, James Julian Jr. of Dyer; two brothers, Jimmy Julian of Dyer and Ronnie Julian of Van Buren; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Rosson, Cameron Baimbridge, Tyler Burns, Ray Sevenstar, Kytian Ingram and Ronnie Julian Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Ed Burns, Roger Parks, Greg Hillian and Dalton Price.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 21, 2019
