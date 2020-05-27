|
|
James Keisman
James"Jim" H. Keisman, 81, of Pocola passed away May 26, 2020. He was born July 23, 1938, at home in Huntington, the sixth son of Gus and Farris (Looper) Keisman. He attended school in Huntington and graduated from Mansfield High School in 1956. He married Sherry Marie Yates on Oct. 25, 2003, in Pocola. Jim was a retired advertising director from the Seminole Producer.
Jim spent 42 years in journalism, starting in advertising sales with the Times Record in Fort Smith in December of 1956, Natchez in 1958 and Seminole Producer in 1959. He earned several distinguished awards in advertising and in the Lions Club for volunteer service, including the first Dr. Robert D. McCullough Meritorious Award from the Oklahoma Lions. He was well-known for his auctions and donated "rocks" for Lions throughout Oklahoma. He served the Lions for 57 years, was the district governor from 1977-78, past president and treasurer for OLSF, a Melvin Jones fellow, attended 15 international conventions and four United States/Canada forums. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Pocola and the Pocola Lions, was a Lions International lifetime member and a past member of the Oklahoma Press Association.
He received great recognition for his hobby of restoring parking meters. He purchased entire stocks — over 5000 meters — as nine communities removed them from main streets throughout Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Caroline Smotherman; twin sons, Michael Wayne and Mark Duane Keisman; and four brothers, Paul and Warren Looper and Oran and Gene Keisman.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sherry Marie; two sons, Bryan Keisman (Sherry) of Seminole, Okla., and Brent Keisman (Cindy) of McKinney, Texas; a brother David Keisman (Nancy) of Fort Smith; a sister, Mary Etta Morey (Dale) of Glendale, Ariz.; two stepchildren, Kathy Jetton (Dale) of Pocola and Joshua Cockburn (Summer) of Heavener; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Jones, Chris Keisman, Samantha Dunkin, Megan Cooksey, Shelby Taylor, Seth Taylor, Grace Cockburn, Slayde Cockburn and Saint Davis; seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee Jones, Braylen Jones, Rylan Jones, Jameson Dunkin, Kenzie Houck, Aria Jane Dunkin and Noah Cooksey; and a brother-in-law, Herb Smotherman (Laverne).
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Pocola Nursing Home and Advantage Health and Hospice.
Funeral service for the immediate family will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29 at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola. Interment will be at Heavener Memorial Park.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.
Pallbearers will be members of his family.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Oklahoma Lions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Trinity Baptist Team Kids, 904 Pryor Ave E, Pocola, OK 74902.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2020