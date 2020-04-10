|
James Kesner
James Herbert Kesner went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 9, 2020, in Nashville, Ark., at the age of 93. He was born July 23, 1926, in Greenwood to the late John Wesley Kesner Sr. and Bonnie Belle Cross Kesner. He was a machinist, carpenter and minister. He was an active member of Northern Hills Baptist Church in Texarkana, Ark.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46 and attended LeTourneau Technical Institute at Longview, Texas. He surrendered to the ministry in 1952. He faithfully served as a pastor for over 56 years in the Missionary Baptist churches in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma. He pastored 13 churches, including New Friendship in Benton, West Side in New Boston, Texas, Calvary in Idabel, Okla., and Wards Creek in Simms, Texas. He also held numerous positions of distinction in churches throughout his life as deacon, superintendent, teacher and moderator for several local associations. He is lovingly remembered for being a wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephews.
In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Lois Georgina Flournoy Kesner of New Boston after 65 years in marriage; his stepmother, Alta Mann Kesner of Fort Smith; three brothers, J.W. Kesner Jr. of Star City and Winfred Cross Kesner and Olen Dale Kesner, both of Fort Smith; and a sister, Mary Belle Kesner Swearingen of San Antonio.
He is survived by a brother, Mark Norris Kesner of Fort Smith; 16 beloved nephews and nieces; and a multitude of friends and extended family.
Private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 13 at Ward's Creek Church in Simms, directed by Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northern Hills Baptist Church, 6000 Sammy Lane, Texarkana, AR 71854; or Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or online at www.gideons.org.
Online registration is available at www.batesrolffuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2020