|
|
James King
Services honoring the life of Pastor James King will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel in Broken Arrow, Okla. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
James D. King was born July 16, 1950, in Fort Smith to Noel King and Jetty King (deceased) of Fort Smith and his sister Jean Adams (deceased) of Fort Smith.
He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Connie "Constance" Mae Saffa King of the home; his arm chair buddy, Bruno; four daughters, Sunshine Hill and her husband Bryce Hill of Tulsa, Gretchen Tigue and her husband Aaron Tigue of Gaithersburg, Md., and Beverly King and Bobbie Lee Parisotto, both of Tulsa; and two stepsons, Michael Vines and his wife Peri Vines of Tulsa and Daniel Vines and Donna Vines of Chula Vista, Calif.
Jim loved all of his nine grandchildren, Aaron Vines, Tanner Shust, Cody Vines, Kaylee Vines, Skyler McMinn, Alexis McMinn, Lydia Fears, Aaron Fears and Brianna Fears; his two nephews, Steve and Stan Adams, who brought him great joy; and his wife's siblings and his neice, Sonya Saffa and Susan Curtis, John Saffa and wife Carmen and Angie Diggle, who were very dear to him.
From his first group as a teenager, the Royals, to many subsequent memorable groups he played with across the mid-west, Jim King left his footprint on the hearts of all who worked with him and knew him. Making his name as a brilliant guitarist and vocalists in The Hustlers, The Effects, Bee Bumble and the Stingers and his best-known group, Cornbread, with two hit records "Bumble Boogie" and "Nutrocker."
Moving to Tulsa in 1970, Jim worked at some of the best music stores, Sheilds, Roy and Candy's Music and Music Sound World, all the while playing music on the side. Jim instantly became a name in the nightclub industry in Tulsa and soon gained the nickname "Jim King and his Invisible Orchestra." He was booked continuously at clubs around town such as Angelos, Fountains, Harvard Club, Orange Blossom Café and Shadow Mountain Inn. During this time, he met and married Connie Saffa, another local entertainer that he said "had the voice of an angel." They sang full time at Lenny's Club until Jim took a position with Fender Musical Instruments as their district sales manager. In 2012, Jim left Fender and worked for Firey Music and Guitar Center until he had a stroke in 2016.
In 2004, Jim and Connie learned of the Messianic movement and embraced it fully and started HalleluYah Messianic Fellowship in Jenks, Okla., where Jim did almost all of the Bible teaching until May 2018, when he was diagnosed with the onset of bulbar ALS. Jim touched so many lives through his many talents in music and preaching the word. But more than that, he truly loved Jesus and it showed through his extended kindnesses, understanding of others and love for all. His wisdom and strengths in the teachings of the Bible were extraordinary and he shared that with all until his death on Aug. 17, 2019, at home with his family at his side.
Jim will be missed by his friends and colleagues, but most of all his beloved family who watched that kind and gentle spirit stay with him until his last breath.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 21, 2019