James Lance
James Lance
James Elgin Lance, 93, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 13, 1926, in Muse to James S. and Elizabeth (Hoover) Lance. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Following his service, he worked for Polk County Road Department as a dump truck driver. James loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by a daughter, Kim Jones of Fort Smith; three stepdaughters, Minnie Gordon, Marilyn Buelow and Susie Roberds, all of Fort Smith; a stepson, Billy Marks of Fort Smith; a grandson, Noah James of Fort Smith; five stepgrandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
Graveside service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
