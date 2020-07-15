James Lance

James Elgin Lance, 93, of Fort Smith, formerly of Mena, died July 12, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Jones; three stepdaughters, Minnie Gordon, Marilyn Buelow and Susie Roberds; a stepson, Billy Marks; a grandchild; five stepgrandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.



