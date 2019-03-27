|
|
James Ledbetter
James Allen Ledbetter, 61, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home. He was a used car dealer in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris LaVerne Ledbetter; a son, James Allen Ledbetter Jr.; his parents, William and Catherine (Mabry) Ledbetter; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, graveside at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two daughters, Amy Ramirez and husband Alex and Kattie Chavarria, all of Fort Smith; one son, Rodney Ledbetter and wife Tabitha of Van Buren; two sisters, Brenda Robison of Muldrow and Lucy Stites of Kibler; four brothers, Arthur Ledbetter of Virginia, Danny and Roger Ledbetter, both of Fort Smith, and Michael Lewis of Camden; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Ledbetter, Alex Ramirez, Jacob Ledbetter, Noah Ledbetter, Kyle McCarty and Bryan Stites.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2019