James Allen Ledbetter, 61, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two daughters, Amy Ramirez and Kattie Chavarria, both of Fort Smith; a son, Rodney Ledbetter of Van Buren; two sisters, Brenda Robison of Muldrow and Lucy Stites of Kibler; four brothers, Arthur Ledbetter of Virginia, Danny and Roger Ledbetter, both of Fort Smith, and Michael Lewis of Camden; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 29, 2019
