|
|
James Lewis
Music legend James "Smilin' Bob" Robert Lewis, of Van Buren, died July 19, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 21, 1951, in Paris to the late Everett James Lewis and Leona Young Lewis Ebarb. He was 67 years old. He was also preceded in death by Raymond and Reba Mantooth, whom he considered his father and mother; and a sister, Carol Ann Mantooth.
He could play anything he touched and was in many bands including, but not limited to, River Mountain Band, Bluesmith, J.R. & The Mighty Rhythm Kings, The Crumbs, Ben Miller Band and Tyrannosaurus Chicken. He played the prestigious King Biscuit Blues festival for more than a decade, later sharing the stage with Grammy winner Buddy Guy and touring Europe beside ZZ Top. He was known for his kindness and constant smile. He fought for his country, his fellow man and his art. He lived for every note and generously taught his craft to others. For his many fans, friends and fellow musicians, his death creates a collective sense of loss and a feeling that an era has passed. His protégé and the countless ones he inspired will preserve his enormous legacy.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
He is survived by his son, Jimmy Lewis of Bentonville; five daughters, Caroline Vanhook and husband Mark of Rogers; Jennifer Willoughby, Amy Douglas and Rachel Ammons, all of Van Buren, and Tiffany Burnett and husband Johnathan of Bella Vista; three sisters, Marilyn Odom and husband Dennis of Lavaca, Janice Ullrich of Tulsa and Jeanette Crowell of Bluejacket, Okla.; and six grandchildren, Beau, Briley, Myla, Graydon, Lily and Addy.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Kearney, Jeff Scholtes, Benjamin Ammons, Johnathan Burnett, Bill Page and Kaden Martindale.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Kearney and Klaus Ammons.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019