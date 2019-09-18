Home

Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
More Obituaries for James Lockridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lockridge


1940 - 2019
James Lockridge Obituary
James Lockridge
James Emmett Lockridge, 78, of Lavaca entered into rest on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at a local hospital. He was employed by Forsgren Construction for 30-plus years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Mildred Lockridge of Lavaca.
He is survived by a sister, Lequeita Stroup of Searcy; a brother, Shercliff Lockridge of Lavaca; two sons, Steve Lockridge of Fort Smith and Shawn Lockridge of Lavaca; a daughter, Elaine Summers of Fort Smith; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
At his request, no visitation or services will be held.
A register book will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Smith Mortuary.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 19, 2019
