James Loyd
James A. Loyd, 62, of Waldron, passed away May 4, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. James was born Feb. 5, 1957, in Mulberry to the late James and Avis Loyd.
James is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda Gail Loyd of the home; one daughter, Gina Davis of Van Buren; one son, Michael Jason Rodgers of Yucaipa, Calif.; six grandchildren, Michael Davis, Sara Davis, Charissa Shores, Meghan Davis, Darcy McKnight and Noah Rodgers; eight great-grandchildren, Garrett Morris, October Davis, Kaitlyn Shores, Ayden Shores, Cooper Nyamulo, Emma Davis, John Davis and Bryson Tomlin; and one sister, Mary Perkins of Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and three brothers.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Mulberry Church in Gravelly with a private burial to follow at Parks Cemetery in Nola, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Allen Austin, Jim Robison, Tim Defoor, Roe Carson, Robert Blankenship and Shawn Rhoades.
Published in Times Record on May 7, 2019