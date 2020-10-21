James Mattingly
James Lewis Mattingly, 70, of Branch passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his home. He was a retired truck driver and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis A. and Treva (McFadden) Mattingly; a son, Jason Sapp; and two sisters, Melba Jones and Patsy Carter.
He is survived by a daughter, Desiree Sapp of Farmington; two sons, James L. Mattingly Jr. of Mulberry and Michael A. Mattingly of Fort Smith; a sister, Naomi Links of Fort Smith; a brother, Darrel Mattingly of Alma; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Morrison Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Howerton, Darrel Mattingly Jr., Jacob Link, Curtis Jones, Wesley Mattingly and Anson Jones.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
