1/
James Mattingly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Mattingly
James Lewis Mattingly, 70, of Branch died Oct. 20, 2020, at his home.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Morrison Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by a daughter, Desiree Sapp; two sons, James and Michael Mattingly; a sister, Naomi Links; a brother, Darrel Mattingly; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved