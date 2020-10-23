James Mattingly
James Lewis Mattingly, 70, of Branch died Oct. 20, 2020, at his home.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Morrison Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by a daughter, Desiree Sapp; two sons, James and Michael Mattingly; a sister, Naomi Links; a brother, Darrel Mattingly; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.