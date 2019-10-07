|
James Mayo
James "Jim" Watie Mayo, 77, of Sallisaw died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Sallisaw under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; two sons, Jack Mayo of Duvall, Wash., and Jeff Mayo of Sallisaw; a sister, Andrea Quigley of Beaumont, Texas; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 8, 2019