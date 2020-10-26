James Melson

James William Melson, 78, of Altus died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born April 23, 1942, in Catalpa to Jasper and Elisabeth Kimbriel Melson.

He was a construction worker, of the Baptist faith and a member of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association. He enjoyed refurbishing cast iron park benches, building porch swings and going to flea markets and yard sales. He loved family time and holidays with his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lossie Wood and Sarah Lucy Ritchie; and two brothers, Sammie and J.L. Melson.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Leding Melson of Altus; three sons, James Melson and wife Terrie and Mark Leding and wife Sarah, both of Lamar, and Gary Melson of Clarksville; two sisters, Mary Russell of Van Buren and Florence Sloan of Wesley; a brother, Paul Melson of Wesley; six grandchildren, Christian Storm and husband Dusty, Brighton, Kevin and Aaron Melson and Evelyn and Anna Beth Leding; and a great-granddaughter, River Storm.

Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.



