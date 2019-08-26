Home

James Moffett

James "J.D." Arthur Dee Moffett, 40, of Marble City, Okla., died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Lawton, Okla.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a daughter, Hailey Moffett of Sallisaw; a son, James Moffett of Sallisaw; his mother and stepfather, Winnie Moffett and Joe Spencer of Marble City; three stepsisters, Tonya Wright of Marble City, Deanna Haddox of Sallisaw and Rhenda Whitaker of Bunch, Okla.; and a stepbrother, Aaron Spencer of Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 27, 2019
