James Moffett
James "J.D." Arthur Dee Moffett, 40, of Marble City, Okla., died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Lawton, Okla.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a daughter, Hailey Moffett of Sallisaw; a son, James Moffett of Sallisaw; his mother and stepfather, Winnie Moffett and Joe Spencer of Marble City; three stepsisters, Tonya Wright of Marble City, Deanna Haddox of Sallisaw and Rhenda Whitaker of Bunch, Okla.; and a stepbrother, Aaron Spencer of Sallisaw.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 27, 2019