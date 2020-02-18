Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
(479) 674-5700
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Moon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Moon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Moon Obituary
James Moon
James "Jim" Allen Moon passed from this life to live with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 15, 2020, in Conway at the age of 61. He was born Oct. 27,1958. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Loyce Moon; three brothers, Stewart, Bill and Rick Moon; and a sister, Sharon Coulter of Little Rock.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Carmen; two sons, Julio and Jesus; a daughter, Maria Carmen; 13 wonderful grandchildren; and four sisters, Vicki Cates (Albert) of Lavaca, Gayla Bull of Fort Smith and LaVerna Newman and LaVonna Proctor (Charlie), both of Van Buren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca with the Rev. Preston Smith officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
The family will visit with family and friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, prior to service at the funeral chapel.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -