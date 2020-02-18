|
|
James Moon
James "Jim" Allen Moon passed from this life to live with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 15, 2020, in Conway at the age of 61. He was born Oct. 27,1958. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Loyce Moon; three brothers, Stewart, Bill and Rick Moon; and a sister, Sharon Coulter of Little Rock.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Carmen; two sons, Julio and Jesus; a daughter, Maria Carmen; 13 wonderful grandchildren; and four sisters, Vicki Cates (Albert) of Lavaca, Gayla Bull of Fort Smith and LaVerna Newman and LaVonna Proctor (Charlie), both of Van Buren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca with the Rev. Preston Smith officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
The family will visit with family and friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, prior to service at the funeral chapel.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 19, 2020