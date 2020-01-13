|
James Moore
James Alford Moore, 85, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a maintenance foreman in the Engineering Research Center at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, a former constable for Washington County and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eloyce (Hendricks) Moore; his parents, James and Mary Jane (Terrio) Moore; a sister; and two brothers.
He is survived by daughter, Lynna Williams and husband Steve of Lowell; a stepson, Richard Edwards of Missouri; three sisters, Martha Grayson and husband Randy of Cedarville, Betty Wilson and husband Tom of Van Buren and Patsy Moore of Pearl River, La.; two brothers, J.L. and Paul Moore, both of Van Buren; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Funeral service will be held at a later date, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 14, 2020