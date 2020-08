Or Copy this URL to Share

James Nichols

James William Nichols, 51, of Coal Hill died July 31, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Hunt, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Nina; two daughters, Samantha Nichols and Tyra Williams; two sons, James Nichols and John Stover; four sisters; three brothers; and 10 grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store