James North
James Marlin North, 69, passed away Jan. 2, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born April 14, 1950, to the late Andrew and Ruby (Lambert) North. He retired from Fort Smith Public School System, was an Army Veteran and a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8384 in Muldrow. James enjoyed fishing and the Oklahoma Sooners.
He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
He is survived by two daughters, Tasha North (Lamont Castleberry) and Stacy North; four sons, James "Bubba" North Jr., Tyler Cook, Andrew North and Jessie Childers; a sister, Kay Lawley; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Services and cremation are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 5, 2020