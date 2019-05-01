Home

Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
James Oliver


James Kevin Oliver, 63, of Kansas City, Mo., died Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mission United Methodist Church with a burial at Washington Cemetery under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
He is survived by a son, Jermaine Oliver; two brothers, Mitchell and Byron Oliver; and three sisters, Sherry Sewell, Carla Hogue and Allison Oliver.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 2, 2019
