James Osborne
James Hayden Osborne, 67, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at a local hospital. He retired from Southwestern Glass in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cindy Willsey; and his parents, James E. and Lula (Sullivan) Osborne.
He is survived by his wife, Jan (Gray) Osborne of the home; a daughter, Shalin Shahan of Van Buren; two sons, Shannon and Jeff Osborne, both of Van Buren; a sister, Paula Ellis of Fort Smith; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
No service will be held at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
.