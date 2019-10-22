|
|
James Owens
James Robert Owens, 69, of Mansfield passed away Oct. 21, 2019. He was born March 18, 1950, in Waldron. He loved being in the outdoors, hunting and fishing, especially trout fishing with Carol, and raising his chickens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon "Red" Owens and Bettie Mae Owens; a son, Jason Robert Owens; a sister, Sara Horn; and a brother, Bill Owens.
He is survived by his wife, Carol of the home; three sons, Tim Dewayne Shrum of Waldron and Kerry Don and Stanley Ward Shrum, both of Mansfield; a brother, Myrtie Owens of Waldron; and two sisters, Linda Forrest of Waldron and Barbie Van Matre of Fort Smith; and numerous grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 23, 2019