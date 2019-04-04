Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Havana Cemetery
James Parker Obituary
James Parker
James Franklin Parker, 82, of Fort Smith passed from this life April 2, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Havana to the late Ruel and Verna Rogers Parker. James loved to work and worked up until he physically couldn't work any longer. He also loved to fish and spend time with his family. James worked as a crane operator for the Fort Smith Port Authority and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn of the home; three daughters, Debbie Parker Foster of Ola, Sharon Parker Clark of Paris and Lisa Parker; his son, Jaime Parker of Centerton; his stepson, Keith Rayborn of Spiro; his brother, Orvil Gene Parker of Van Buren; as well numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Buck Parker; a sister, Mary Ann Russell; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Havana Cemetery.
The family will greet friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 5, 2019
