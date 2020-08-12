James Rainwater

James Allen Rainwater, 36, of Big Cedar died Aug. 11, 2020, in Poteau.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Muse with burial at Muse Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Misty Rainwater; two sons, Whyatt and Clayton Rainwater; a stepdaughter, Skylar Foster; a stepson, Jackson Daniels; his mother and stepfather, Terri and Ronnie Branch; four sisters, Shyanna Oliver, Shayna Kirkland, Crystal Cole and Faith Dybwad; and two brothers, Albert Rainwater and Robert Branch.



