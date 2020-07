Or Copy this URL to Share

James Rice

James "Jimmy" Dale Rice, 72, of Paris died July 12, 2020.

Private graveside service will be at Corley Cemetery in Paris. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy; and three sisters, Sue Chitwood, Donna Redding and Brenda Scrivner.



