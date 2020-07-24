James Richardson

The Rev. James "Jim" T. Richardson, 77, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born Jan. 21, 1943, in Oklahoma City to Thomas and Madeline Richardson. He and Gail Lacy were united in marriage on Dec. 23, 1967, at Liberty Congregational Methodist Church in Marquand, Mo.

He graduated from Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas, and Westminster College and Institute in Tehuacana, Texas, and received his master's degree from Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.

He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Fort Smith. He was a pastor and teacher. He served Congregational Methodist Church in Quitman, La., and Magee, Miss., and had several interim assignments during his tenure as an instructor at Wesley College. His pastorates in the Church of the Nazarene included Mesquite and Bonham, Texas, and Northside in Fort Smith. He also pastored United Methodist churches in Hackett and Bonanza. He served as interim pastor to several Nazarene churches in the northwest Arkansas area. He also taught at River Valley Christian School and Union Christian Academy.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge. He had a love of computers that began in the early '80s with the purchase of his first computer. He loved the Lord and served him faithfully throughout his life. He wanted everyone to know the peace and joy that comes in knowing Christ as their Savior. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and papaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Evelyn Richardson Grey.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Gail; two daughters, Shelly Hosier (Clarence) and Amy Pettigrew (Chad), both of Van Buren; a son, Kyle Ownby (Karessa) of Ozark; seven grandchildren, Lacy and Emma Hosier, Harrison, Madeline, Delaney and Bree Pettigrew and Saxon Ownby; a brother, Gary Richardson (Vickie) of Atlanta, Texas; an aunt, Esther Wittu of Texarkana, Texas; a sister-in-law, Regina Whitlow (John) of Patton, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 27 at First Church of the Nazarene in Fort Smith with the Revs. Wayne Dawson and Jon Hamby officiating. Burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store