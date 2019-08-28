|
James Richesin
James L. Richesin, 73, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at a local hospital. He was the owner/operator of Richesin Auto Salvage and America Motor Speedway. He was a member of Fine Springs Masonic Lodge No. 439 and Alma Masonic Lodge No. 735. He enjoyed farming and dirt track racing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Norma Ruth (Tipton) Richesin; and one brother.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Carla (Bredrick) Richesin of the home; two daughters, Andrea Young of Van Buren and Angela Freeman of Longmont, Colo.; one son, Jimmy Richesin of Van Buren; one sister; three brothers; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jack Montgomery, Mark Deal, Bobby Don Richesin, Kaelin Richesin, Jimmy Richesin, Phillip Richesin, Cade Richisen and Charlie Boster.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Jackson and members of the Masonic lodges in Alma and Fine Springs.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 29, 2019