James Richmond

James Ronald Richmond, age 81, of Fort Smith, formerly of Waldron, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Fort Smith with his family by his side. He was born June 17, 1939, to Earl Richmond and Susie (House) Richmond. He attended Temple Baptist Church.
James was born in a log house in the Greenridge community, eight miles east of Waldron. He started school in a one-room school house in Cardiff and finished high school at Waldron High School in 1957. He met his loving wife and later they married in 1959. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in December 1961. James was discharged in December 1963 at Fort Bliss, Texas, and returned to Waldron with a new daughter, Sabra Diane. He was employed by Sim's Building Materials from March 1964 to July 1969, then he opened a new business in August 1969. He was co-owner of City Furniture Mart for 22 years. He sold out and retired in August 1991. James enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf, and most of all he loved bluegrass music festivals and jamming with friends and playing the dobro guitar.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 61 years, Lottie of the home; a daughter, Sabra Roberson and husband Denis of Fort Smith. Grandpa James will forever remain in the hearts of his grandchildren, Kyle Redding, Dallas Roberson and wife B.J. and Austin Roberson; as well as his great-grandchildren, Anna, Jace and Ranson. James will be missed by all that knew him and the many whose lives he impacted including his beloved dog Bo and a host of extended family, friends and loved ones dear to his heart.
Celebration of James' life will be held at noon Tuesday, July 14 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron with the Rev. Jackie Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in the Greenridge community. Arrangements have been being entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Larry Shores, Curtis Billings, A.G. Morrison, Rick Bice, Anthony Morrison and Tyler Wagner.
Honorary pallbearers are David Tucker, Bud Fuller, Fred Mourton and Bob Shores.
