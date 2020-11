Or Copy this URL to Share

James Roberts

James E. Roberts, 59, of Fort Smith died Oct. 30, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith, under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sharon and Herman Belcher; three sisters, Sonja Williams, Elethia Roberts and Temena Sheppard; and a brother, Christopher Belcher.

Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store