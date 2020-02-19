|
James Robertson
Jim "Doc" Robertson passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Ozark after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. He was born Nov. 5, 1949, in Albany, Calif., to Luke and Rosa Robertson. He graduated high school in Henderson, Texas, before moving to Clarksville to attend the College of the Ozarks (now University of the Ozarks). It was there that he met his future wife, Katherine "Kaye" Schwartz. After completing dental school at the University of Tennessee at Memphis he returned to the area to raise his family. He practiced dentistry in Ozark for 31 years. Jim was a talented musician, avid outdoorsman, community volunteer, loving husband, beloved father, doting grandfather and loyal friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Kaye; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Michael Gibbons and grandchildren Anna Grace and Nathan Gibbons, all of Ozark; a daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Mark Rippy and grandchildren Thomas Rippy, Luke Rippy and Evelynn Rippy, all of Ozark; a brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Carrol Robertson of Austin, Ark.; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at First United Methodist Church in Ozark.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the James Robertson memorial fund at First United Methodist Church, 503 W. Commercial St., Ozark, AR 72949; or the Halo House Foundation online at www.halohousefoundation.org.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 20, 2020