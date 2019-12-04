|
James Rudy
James "Doug" Rudy, 52, of Thackerville, Okla., died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. He was born Oct. 20, 1967, at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville. Doug was valedictorian of Alma High School class of 1988. He was a heavy haul truck driver and previously served in the U.S. Army, including being stationed in Germany and Oklahoma. He enjoyed hunting and riding his Harley.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Grace Burkhart Rudy; and his grandfathers, Roy B. Rudy and Vertis Laster.
He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Wheeler Rudy; his father, George Rudy; his grandmother, Doris Laster; three daughters, Elizabeth Rudy Dyer, Sammy Jo Rudy Davis and Brittany Rudy Combs; a son, Eric Rudy; and two sisters, Jennifer Rudy Robertson and Renada Rudy Henderson. He is also survived by several aunts, many cousins and many friends; and his companion, Jo Spradling and her brother Jessie Spradling.
In honoring his wishes, Doug will be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation in Rolla, Mo.
Memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at 4932 Peach Drive in Alma with Pastor Dan Borum officiating. Burial will immediately follow at McCreary Cemetery in Rudy.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 5, 2019