Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
James Rush III

James Rush III Obituary
James Rush III
James Allen Rush III, 54, of Greenwood passed away Oct. 21,2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Loveta Knowlton; and a sister, Angela Williams.
He is survived by his father, James Allen Rush II of Van Buren; two daughters, Emily Keech of South Carolina and Tabitha Abbe of Van Buren; a son, Jacob Levi Rush of Greenwood; a grandchild; a sister, Destiny McCalister of Florida; and a brother, Matt Rush of Greenwood.
Family-held memorial service will be at noon Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Southside Full Gospel Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 27, 2019
