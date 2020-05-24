|
|
James Scott
James Kent Scott of Waldron went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Waldron surrounded by loved ones. James was born May 18, 1959, in Ridgecrest, Calif., to Charles Waymond Scott Sr. and Vivian Arlene Napier. He was 61 years old. James professed his love for the Lord and was a dedicated member of Waldron Pentecostal Church of God. He enjoyed hearing the word being preached and soaked up the knowledge shared with him.
When James was young, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing the guitar was always his favorite hobby. James was a skilled brick mason and took extreme pride in being a perfectionist in his work. He loved being his own boss and making his own schedule. He loved listening to music, riding his four-wheeler, mowing his lawn and fishing. James cherished the time he got to spend with his family and loved ones. Some of his fondest memories were hanging out with his big brother, who he loved so dearly; the bond they shared was definitely something special. James' kids were his pride and joy. He loved them all and enjoyed every chance he had to spend time with them making precious memories. If James could leave you with a couple quotes this is what he would say: "Don't sweat the small stuff" and "Stay humble and kind."
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Scott Sr.
James leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Vivian Napier of Waldron; three children, James "J.J." Scott and Jacob Scott, both of Waldron, and Jenise Briley and husband Shawn of Charleston; his very special friend and companion, Misty Aynes of Waldron; and a proud big brother, Charles Scott Jr. and wife Marion of Waldron. PaPa/Grandpa will forever remain in the hearts of his grandchildren, Preston Scott, Jaymz Scott, Brody Scott, Gavin Scott, Gracelyn Scott, Benjamin Scott, Ava Briley and Viviana Briley. James is also survived by two nephews he loved, Justin Scott and Travis Scott. James will be missed by all that knew him and the many whose lives he impacted, including an extended family of friends and loved ones.
James' life celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron with the Rev. Konnor McKay and Brother Travis May officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, near Waldron. The funeral service will be live streamed and the graveside service can be heard at 87.9 FM.
Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be J.J. Scott, Jacob Scott, Shawn Briley, Ronald Parks, Travis May and Chris Cantrell.
You may sign James' guest register by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 25, 2020