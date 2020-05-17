|
James Self
James Clyde Self, 75, of Ozark died Friday, May 15, 20202.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lowes Creek Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived three daughters, Marsha Swinney, Glynda Self and Monica Sexton; a son, Douglas Self; two sisters, Mirtle McCracken and Lavada Wildenheim; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 18, 2020