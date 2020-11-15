1/1
James Shaw
James Shaw
James Kello Shaw, who resided near Ozark, stepped over into heaven on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 3, 1964, in Ozark to Homer Kello Shaw and Gloria Faye Bolin Shaw. He was 56 years old.
James was a 1983 graduate of Crossett High School. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a passion of love for the Lord and his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Jewell Shaw; two daughters, Chelsie Brooks and husband Jody of Heber Springs and Carrie Kazy and husband Will of Greenwood; a son, Nathan Shaw and wife Amanda of Paris; his mother, Gloria Taylor and husband Owen of Crossett; his stepmother, Judy Shaw of Branch; three sisters, Keena Kinney and husband James of Paris, Marcie Woolard and husband Doug of Clemmons, N.C., and Rhonda Seay and husband Scott of Sallisaw; two brothers, Danny Shaw and wife Stacy and David Shaw and wife April, both of Branch; and six grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov 17, at Life Church in Charleston with Pastor Terry Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Cemetery Ridge Cemetery, near Ozark, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Pruitt, Matt Pruitt, Danny Shaw, David Shaw, Ricky Shaw and Kris Bolin.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons, Landon Leisenring, Evan Shaw, Ethan Shaw and Aidan Kazy.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
