James Sikes
1955 - 2020
James Bruce Sikes, 65, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Nov. 1, 2020. He was born June 30, 1955, in Liberal, Kan., to Harold Sikes and Evelyn Harris Sikes.
Bruce graduated from Ashdown High School in 1973 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon returning from the military, he worked for Schlumberger Services as an offshore rig operator. After earning his degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, he went to work for Halliburton Services in Duncan, Okla., then Whirlpool Corp. in Fort Smith, and was currently employed at Rheem Manufacturing in Fort Smith. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Sikes; a daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Josh Cannedy of Fort Smith; and a brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Dohnae Sikes of Hot Springs.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Ashdown Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, followed by funeral service at 7 p.m.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ashdown Cemetery
