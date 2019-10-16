|
James Smith
James "Buddy" Harold Smith, 56, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a maintenance mechanic at Planters.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy Smith; three daughters, Cassie Nance and husband Justin of Fort Smith, Tiffany Sheppard and husband Anthony of Fort Smith and Kristina Smith of the home; six brothers, Jim Smith of Fort Smith, Ernie Smith of Spiro, Stanley Smith of Fort Smith, Ricky Smith of Greenwood, Henry Smith of Fort Smith and Stephen Smith of Chambersburg, Pa.; two sisters, Gwen Grace of Van Buren and Juanita Nelson of Chambersburg; and four grandchildren, Jasmin, Jordan, Kelsie and Jayda.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Artie and Ruth Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 11 Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church with burial at Dawson Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1–9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 7–9 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Hart, Larry Mitchell, John Slankard, Jesse Shibley, Kenny Brown, Paul Langston and Greg Spaulding.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Smith, Ernie Smith, Stanley Smith, Ricky Smith, Henry Smith, Stephen Smith, Wes Cantrell and Buck Moore.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 17, 2019