James Maxwell Smith Sr., 64, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at New Covenant International Christian Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Amy; four children, LaTosha Majors, Yadida Camese, James Smith Jr. and Correy Rhone; four sisters; four brothers; and 15 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 6, 2020
