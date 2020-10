Or Copy this URL to Share

James Smithson

James "Grady" Smithson, 47, of Fort Smith died Oct 3, 2020, at his home.

Cremation is under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by his companion, Phillip Self; his mother and stepfather, Nancy and Gary Whittington; a stepdaughter, Lexy Self; two sisters, Windy Cole and Amy Whittington; and two brothers, Gary and Daniel Whittington.



