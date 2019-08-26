|
|
James Smoak
James David Smoak, 81, of Alma passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at a local hospital. He was retired from the U. S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War, a member of the Masonic Lodge and a former employee of Inland Container. He was born Oct. 6, 1937, in Smoaks, S.C., to the late James and Lucile Smoak. He loved to hunt, fish and camp. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Suzanne Willis.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Marylan Smoak of the home; daughters, Pamela Dean of Fayetteville and Toni Robbins and husband Eric of Fort Smith; sons, Frank Wayne Smoak and wife Anna of Fayetteville and David James Smoak of Alma; stepsister, Dian Wilson of Georgetown, S.C.; stepbrother, Robert Smoak of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Ashley Dolan, Crystal Dean, Mindy Overton and Mara Willis; and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Frank Wayne Smoak, David James Smoak, Eric Robbins and Chris Dolan.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home of Alma, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 28, 2019