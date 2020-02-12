|
James Stephens
James Earnest Stephens, 90, of Kibler passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home. He was a field maintenance technician for the Federal Aviation Agency in Fort Smith and of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Young Stephens; a grandson, Scott Hunter; and a great-grandson, John Griffin Jordan.
He is survived by a daughter, Brenda Gail Hunter of Alma; a son, James Ronnie Stephens of Alma; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Private arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2020