Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stephens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Stephens Obituary
James Stephens
James Earnest Stephens, 90, of Kibler passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home. He was a field maintenance technician for the Federal Aviation Agency in Fort Smith and of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Young Stephens; a grandson, Scott Hunter; and a great-grandson, John Griffin Jordan.
He is survived by a daughter, Brenda Gail Hunter of Alma; a son, James Ronnie Stephens of Alma; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Private arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -