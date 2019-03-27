|
|
James Stewart Sr.
James "Frog" Stewart Sr. passed away March 20, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born to Ophie Arnold and Jay Clark on April 24, 1938. James Spent his early years in Newton, later moving to Alma and finally Fort Smith. Frog, as he was known, spent his life driving big rigs and working for Sherman Concrete Pipe and CARCO International, where he later retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his life partner, Linda Hannon; daughter, Olivia Stewart; grandson, Raytl Simpson and siblings, Catherine, Willadean, William and Calvin.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughters, Melissa Hannon, Shauntae Flemming (Charles), Angelia Acklin (Marcus Leroy) and Cynthia Hogue (Glen), all of Fort smith, and Pam White of Riverside, Calif.; son, James Stewart Jr. (Cindy) of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Brandon Nichols, Jordan Stewart, Jasmine Stewart and Don Simpson, all of Fayetteville, Lauren Stewart of Houston, Martasha Stewart, Markel Montgomery and Samone Flemming, all of Fort Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Lewis Roberts Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith. Interment will follow at Beal Cemetery in Kibler.
Visitation will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Acklin, Terry Clark, William Steward Jr., Drill Steward, Kerry Steward and Kaream Rollins.
Honorary pallbearer is Markel Montgomery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2019