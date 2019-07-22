|
James Strong
James L. Strong, 67, of Springdale was born March 9, 1952, in Round Pond and passed away July 16, 2019. He was the son of the late William Strong Sr. (2014), Meanolia Strong (1964) and Barbara Strong (2010).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Estela (2014).
He will be missed by a host of family members and friends.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springdale.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on July 23, 2019