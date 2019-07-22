Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Home Pllc
1591 S 48Th St
Springdale, AR 72762
(479) 751-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home Pllc
1591 S 48Th St
Springdale, AR 72762
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Springdale, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Strong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Strong Obituary
James Strong
James L. Strong, 67, of Springdale was born March 9, 1952, in Round Pond and passed away July 16, 2019. He was the son of the late William Strong Sr. (2014), Meanolia Strong (1964) and Barbara Strong (2010).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Estela (2014).
He will be missed by a host of family members and friends.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springdale.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home.
Online obituary and guestbook is available at www.heritageofnwa.com.
Published in Times Record on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now