Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James Swaim Jr.

James "Don" D. Smith Jr., 92, of Fort Smith died Nov 14, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Judy Hodge; four sons, Allan, David, Richard and Steven Swaim; and five grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store