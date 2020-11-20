1/1
James Swaim Jr.
James "Don" Donald Swaim Jr., 92, of Fort Smith went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Jan. 1, 1928, in Van Buren to James Donald and Ruby (Whinery) Swaim Sr.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Prior to his deployment to the Panama Canal Zone, he attended the U.S. Army Finance School. After the Army, he worked as the office manager for several businesses; his last employment was with Clark Machinery.
He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He played his guitar and sang in a variety of venues throughout the area.
He is survived by a daughter, Judy Hodge of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; four sons, Alan Swaim and wife Debbie and David Swaim and wife Beth, both of Van Buren, Richard Swaim and wife Phyllis of Greenwood and Steven Swaim of Little Rock; five grandchildren, Chris Hodge of Post Falls, Idaho, Brian Hodge and wife Tami of Hayden, Idaho, Kelly Short and Randy Swaim and wife Kelly, both of Fort Smith, and Kelly Curd and husband Brian of Alma; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous stepchildren, stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
Memorial service is planned for next year. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
