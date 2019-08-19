|
|
James Taylor
James Leon Taylor, 71, of Kibler passed away Aug. 17, 2019. He was born June 23, 1948, in Kibler. He was the former owner of Taylor Sanitation, a member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Alma and a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
He was preceded in death by his father, William V. Taylor; and a brother, Larry Taylor.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patti; his mother, Maizie Jones; one brother, Bill Taylor (Lida); and two sisters, Vona Allen (Jerry) and Barbara Fuller (David).
Graveside service officiated by the Rev. Phillip Baxter will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Keech, Kenny Trent, Mark Price, David Lovett, Larry Crawford and Gary Prestidge.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
The family would like to say thank you to Heart of Hospice and Crawford Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 20, 2019